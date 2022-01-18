Robert Wasti

Robert N. Wasti, 86, Hastings, MN, died at home on January 13, 2022. of kidney and heart failure.
He was born at home in Brantwood, WI on April 15, 1935, the son of Urho and Hannah (Maki) Wasti. He was a 1953 graduate of Tri-County High School in Tripoli, WI. He served in the Army in Germany and is a member of the American Legion, Post 47 in Hastings. He married Shirley Keskinen at St. Mathews Lutheran Church in Brantwood on December 1, 1956.
He went to Dunwoody Institute and was a Mechanical Designer at Univac 1958-1969 and Dexon 1969-1972. He started cabinet making full time in 1972.
Bob enjoyed singing solos, duets and in choirs at Cross of Christ in Welch and Cannon River in Miesville, MN, He sang and played guitar at dozens of weddings, funerals and especially enjoyed singing at nursing homes. Nothing meant more to him than singing the National Anthem at Memorial Day services. He taught Sunday School at Cross of Christ for 28 years and was very active there.
In addition, he loved drawing cars, biking, golfing, water skiing, traveling, playing basketball at the Y in Red Wing, Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and spending time with friends and relatives.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, relatives in the U.S. and Finland, friends, neighbors and loving dogs Maggie and Oscar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, five brothers and their spouses, two nephews and three nieces.
Special thank you to the nurses, aides, doctors and staff at Abbott NW, Hospice, Pastor Dan Nordin and nephew Kevin Wasti for the good care and comfort in the final days.
The plan is to have a graveside service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brantwood in the Spring.
