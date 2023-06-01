Robert Torrey

Robert “Bob” Marshall Torrey, 63, died November 11, 2022. He was the son of the late Marshall “Peter” and Elizabeth “Betty” Torrey. He was a loving brother, a devoted father, and an adoring grandfather whom the children called “Big Papa.” His genuine fondness and affection extended far beyond his immediate family, reaching so many.
Bob was born in Red Wing, MN. He was a longtime resident of Winona, MN and came to call Harmony, MN his home for the past 6 years. Bob retired early from Red Wing Shoe and went on to become a Winona ORC Shuttle Bus Driver for 19 years. He spent much of his free time fishing, listening to music, and socializing. He was a proud member of the communities he belonged to across Southern MN. Bob had a lifelong love of many college and major league sports; “GO Vikes!” He was quite the impressive young athlete. His particular love for baseball lasted long after his childhood and those amateur days with the Red Wing Aces; in his final years he was still rounding the bases thanks to his friends at Cardinal of MN/Forestview. Bob loved to travel and enjoyed many adventures across the U.S. with his family. He was especially fond of the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.
Bob is survived by three grandchildren, Julian, Austin and Adrian; his two daughters, Krista Torrey of Corpus Christi, TX and Jana (Michael) Buckham of Colorado Springs, CO; and his brother James Torrey of Red Wing, MN. A heartfelt thank you is expressed to Bob’s personal champion, Carmen Frederick; and to his cousin, David Beck.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 9th, 2023 at United Lutheran Church, 628 W 5th St, Red Wing, MN. Doors will open at 1 p.m. for visitation. Pastor Justin Boeding of United Lutheran Church and Pastor Nathan Arden of River Valley Fellowship Ministries will officiate. A celebratory gathering is to take place from 3-5 p.m. at Liberty’s Restaurant once the memorial concludes. A private interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing the following morning.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern MN.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Winona is assisting the family. www.hofffuneral.com
