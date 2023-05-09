Nov. 17, 1943 - May 8, 2023
GOODHUE, Minn. - Robert Thumann, 79, Zumbrota, Minn., died Monday, May 8, in his home.
Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Larson Chapel in Zumbrota. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, May 12, at Christ Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. Burial will be in Zumbrota Cemetery.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Larson Chapel.
