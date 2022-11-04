Robert Stephen Smith

Smith, Robert “Bob” Stephen, age 77 of Farmington, MN, formerly of Red Wing, MN, passed away on October 19, 2022. He retired after 35 years from Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant. He was a founding member of the Red Wing Amateur Radio Club and was an avid volunteer throughout his life. Survived by wife Julie (Tillman); children Jonathon (Veilya) and Richard; grandchildren Violet “Rowan,” Caitlyn, Connor, Cayleigh; sister Mary (Walt) Prokop; father-in-law Joseph Tillman; sisters-in-law Janice (Ray) Meixner and Jean (David) Tillman and many nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be Saturday, November 19 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Apple Valley at 11:00 am with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to the Red Wing Area Food Shelf or to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you