Robert Simanski

Robert LeRoy Simanski, 83, of Red Wing, died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born July 1, 1938, on the family farm in Goodhue, to Adolph and Gudrun (Johnson) Simanski, and graduated from Red Wing Central High School. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1956, serving until he was honorably discharged in 1958. On July 16, 1960, he was united in marriage to Jean Hanson and they made their home in Red Wing. Bob worked as a loan officer for the Phoenix Loan Company and Goodhue County National Bank, retiring in 1982. After retirement, he worked as a salesman for Banitt Motors until 1999. He was a member of United Lutheran Church, RW Elks Lodge BPOE #845, Leo C. Peterson American Legion #54, Red Wing & Ellsworth Country Clubs and the RW Lions Club, where he was a past president. He enjoyed boating, fishing, tennis, basketball and watching all sports.  He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean; 2 children, Greg Simanski of Red Wing and Beth (Jim) Kelly of Red Wing; 5 grandchildren, Erin (Cody) Buck, Erica (Jeremy) Clark, Patrick (Caroline) Kelly, Rachel & Josh Simanski; 6 great-grandchildren, Marcus, Avery, Sean, Elliot, Ella & Baby Clark and a sister, Lois Dahling of Red Wing. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Vern, Don and James; a sister, Jane Wettern and a grandson, Sean Kelly.  Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with Rev. Justin Boeding officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfunerahome.com

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you