Robert LeRoy Simanski, 83, of Red Wing, died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born July 1, 1938, on the family farm in Goodhue, to Adolph and Gudrun (Johnson) Simanski, and graduated from Red Wing Central High School. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1956, serving until he was honorably discharged in 1958. On July 16, 1960, he was united in marriage to Jean Hanson and they made their home in Red Wing. Bob worked as a loan officer for the Phoenix Loan Company and Goodhue County National Bank, retiring in 1982. After retirement, he worked as a salesman for Banitt Motors until 1999. He was a member of United Lutheran Church, RW Elks Lodge BPOE #845, Leo C. Peterson American Legion #54, Red Wing & Ellsworth Country Clubs and the RW Lions Club, where he was a past president. He enjoyed boating, fishing, tennis, basketball and watching all sports. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean; 2 children, Greg Simanski of Red Wing and Beth (Jim) Kelly of Red Wing; 5 grandchildren, Erin (Cody) Buck, Erica (Jeremy) Clark, Patrick (Caroline) Kelly, Rachel & Josh Simanski; 6 great-grandchildren, Marcus, Avery, Sean, Elliot, Ella & Baby Clark and a sister, Lois Dahling of Red Wing. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Vern, Don and James; a sister, Jane Wettern and a grandson, Sean Kelly. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with Rev. Justin Boeding officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfunerahome.com
Robert Simanski
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
79°F
Partly Cloudy
82°F / 57°F
7 PM
78°F
8 PM
74°F
9 PM
70°F
10 PM
65°F
11 PM
64°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.