Robert Walter Scharpen, 76, of Hastings, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his home. He was born December 13, 1944 in Albany, California to Walter and Violet (Wolpers) Scharpen. He moved to Minnesota and grew up in Goodhue where he attended school. On February 15, 1964 he married Marge Doose and together they had four daughters. After 10 years of marriage the couple divorced. He married Terry Carroll on March 24, 1979 and they had one daughter together. They divorced after 24 years of marriage. Robert worked several jobs in the area, including the Red Wing Pottery, Red Wing Milling (now ADM) and the Ford Plant. He also worked on the river barges and farmed in the area. He retired from Thomas and Betts. He loved deer hunting and fishing. He was a fan of stockcar racing and the Green Bay Packers. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his jokes, and tendency to be a prankster. Bob will be remembered for his considerate nature, always there to help anyone in need. He is survived by his life partner of 15 years, Bev Losinski; 5 daughters, Shellie Tucker, Sherri (Steve) VanBerg, Staci (Bob) Johnson, Stephanie (Scott) McDeid, and Jennifer (Dallas) Wilhelmy; 22 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; Bev’s children, Stacy (Jeff) Endres, Shawn (Tammi) Losinski, and Sara (Amy) Losinski; brothers, Maurice (Donna) Alms and Richard (Elaine) Scharpen; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Donna Jonas. A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with Reverend Dana Jackson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to Hospice of Midwest. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Robert Scharpen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
67°F
Mostly Cloudy
79°F / 66°F
3 AM
67°F
4 AM
67°F
5 AM
67°F
6 AM
68°F
7 AM
67°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.