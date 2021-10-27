Robert Packman

Robert John Packman, age 82 of Lake City, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at his residence. He was born November 27, 1938 in Austin, MN to Thomas and Gertrude (Breed) Packman. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956. He joined the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Maine and France while in the service. He was honorably discharged in 1960. He married Mary Schlager on October 5, 1962 at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake City. They lived in Jackson, MN for a short time and then moved to Lake City. Bob worked as a floor covering installer in the Twin Cities area until retiring in 2000. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, rock collecting, and looking for arrowheads. He was a life member of the Lake City Sportsman’s Club and a member of Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever. He was also a life member of the American Veterans Association.
He is survived by his wife Mary of Lake City; two sons, Jay of Spencer, IA and Kyle (Heidi) of Park Rapids, MN; two daughters, Theresa Nelson of Detroit Lakes, MN and Sonya (Greg) Engen of Detroit Lakes, MN; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and sister, Margie Wendland of Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Gertrude; two brothers, Tommy and Dick; sister, Dorothy Crispin; and son-in-law, John Nelson.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 4th at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson Peterson Chapel in Lake City. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
