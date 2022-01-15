Robert Nelson

Robert A. Nelson, 91, of Red Wing, died Friday, January 14, 2022 at Tinta Winta Tipi Senior Living. He was born June 20, 1930 to “Jack” and Gladys (Swanson) Nelson in Luck, Wisconsin. When he was 7 his family moved to Vasa. He grew up in the Vasa and Welch area and began driving the milk truck for the area farmers at 13. When he was just 17 he took his first over the road job. For more than 38 years Bob was a truck driver, retiring his rig in 1985. He went on to work as an independent contractor for the Red Wing Shoe. He worked with The Shoe for another 20 years before officially retiring. Bob married Nona Salmonson and the couple had 4 children. They later divorced. In 1991, he married Carol Mattson.
Bob enjoyed relaxing on the water and fishing. He like to entertain and loved time spent with friends and family. He religiously met his friends for breakfast, first at the Pantry, and later at either Bev’s or Randy’s.
He is survived by his children; Val (Brian) Densmore of Excelsior Springs, MO, Craig Nelson of Medford, Wisconsin, Teresa Maples of Red Wing, and Doug (Lynda) of Red Wing; 6 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; niece Elaine Weisbrich and nephew Greg Weisbrich.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Joe Weisbrich; and his parents.
A Celebration of Life will take place in June. Details will follow. Arrangements with the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
