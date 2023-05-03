...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Hennepin, Dakota and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce,
Goodhue, Washington and Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.
.All active warning locations have crested and are slowly falling
back. Dry conditions are expected for the next couple of days which
should allow this trend to continue. Scattered showers are possible
beginning late Thursday through the weekend, however precipitation
will not be area wide or intense. As a result, unless a fast
responding point gets directly hit, there should be limited impact
from the showers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 930 AM CDT Wednesday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling to 13.2 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.9 feet on 07/18/2016.
&&
