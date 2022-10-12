Robert Woodford, 84, formerly of Red Wing, died October 7 in New Port Richey, FL.
He is survived by his children Maik (Marianne) Finis of FL, Susan (Mark) Rothenbuhler of OH, Sandra Garrison of GA and Robert (Stephanie) Woodford of FL; brother Gary (Sandy) Woodford of MN; 6 grandchildren, Robert Tix of MN, Christina (Rich) Simmons of PA, Rachel (Tyler) Price of GA, Jack Garrison of GA, Kyle Woodford and Jake Woodford of FL and 5 great-grandchildren, Brianna Tix of MN, Riley, Parker and Grayson Tix of MN and Olivia Price of GA; companion Rose Kottakis of FL.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita; parents, Leon and Dorothy Woodford; grandchildren Eric Tix, Michael Woodford and BriAnna, Jeffrey and Michael Tix.
