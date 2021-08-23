Robert Christianson

Robert “Bob” Allen Christianson, 74, of Red Wing, died Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Health System, Red Wing. He was born on July 29, 1947, in Red Wing to Russell and Evelyn (Quade) Christianson and graduated from Red Wing High School in 1965. On July 29, 1966, he was united in marriage to Gail Fick. To this union they had five children. They later divorced. On June 7, 1997, he married Pennie Estabrooks at United Lutheran Church. He was employed by SB Foot Tannery for many years before opening Rainbow’s End Sweet Shop in downtown Red Wing and operating the concession stand at Colvill Park. He later worked for IRC and retired from Colvill School as a building maintenance engineer. He was a member of United Lutheran Church. Bob enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, golfing, gardening and canning. He loved going to the Minnesota State Fair making it 58 years in a row. Bob also enjoyed drinking his Coke Cola which he thought always made things better. Bob will also be remembered as a great jokester.
Bob is survived by his wife, Pennie; his children, Tyrone Christianson, Anthony “Bones” (Jennifer) Christianson, Todd Christianson, Teresa Atkinson, Tara Christianson (Tyler), Kelly Estabrooks (Kim), Chad Estabrooks and Jill (Toby) Diesing; 26 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; his siblings, Burt (Cleo) Christianson, Marion (Duane) Schinke, Gerald (Elizabeth) Christianson, Duane (Linda) Christianson along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at United Lutheran Church with Reverend Justin Boeding officiating. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and at the church for one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.