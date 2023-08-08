Robert Charles Berghammer, 86, of Red Wing, died Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Deer Crest, surrounded by his family. He was born May 31, 1937 in Mankato to Charles and Pearl (Seppman) Berghammer. He graduated from Rapidan High School in 1955 and on June 30, 1956 he was united in marriage to Wanda Lou Grannis at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapidan.
Robert worked for the Mankato school district as a custodial engineer for 10 years. He also attended night school at Mankato Vo-Tech where he studied engineering. He went on to work for NSP Wilmarth Steam Plant for 3 years before transitioning to the Prairie Island Nuclear Plant where he worked for 30 years until his retirement.
While they made their home in Red Wing, Wanda and Robert wintered in Arizona for many years. He enjoyed gardening, camping and traveling with friends and relatives. He loved riding his John Deere and mowing many, many yards. Always prepared, Robert seemed to always have a flashlight close at hand. He was also an avid supporter of his son’s drag racing. He was Scott’s biggest fan. Most of all, he cherished his time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his high-school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Wanda; one son, Scott (Jill) Berghammer; 7 grandchildren, Josh (Tressa), Anthony (Katie), Amy (Nate) Bremer, Matthew (Missy), Jeremy (Jennifer) Mason, Amanda Johnson, and Travis (Sarah) Mason; 17 great-grandchildren, Kailee (Zahv), Jakob (Mason), Faith, Nolan, Skylar, Emma, Paetyn, Oaklee, Allison, Scott, Anthony, James, Levi, Elizabeth, Brody, Parker and Jaxon; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Javier and Izan; and brother, Alvin Berghammer; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Shari and his parents.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at United Lutheran Church with Rev. Brian Scott officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Monday, August 7, 2023 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday at Woodland Hills Cemetery in Mankato. Memorials are preferred to the church or the River Bluff Humane Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
