Robert Celt

Robert “Bob” Eugene Celt, 78, of Red Wing, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Benedictine Living Community in Red Wing. He was born November 27, 1943 in San Francisco to Hazel and Jim Celt, both originally from Hager City, Wis.
Bob graduated from Red Wing Central High School, class of 1961 before going on to play football and earn his teaching degree from the University of St. Thomas. After graduating, he returned to Red Wing and married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Winblad. They married at The Church of St. Joseph on June 5th 1965. Together they raised two children.
Bob taught math and coached football at St. Agnes and Cretin Hall in St. Paul, Minn. before going on to teach at Red Wing High School. He was very involved in athletics and supported multiple teams in addition to being Head Coach for Red Wing Varsity Football for many years.
He was a member of the Church of St. Joseph, The Red Wing Elks BPOE 854, The Red Wing Booster Club, Red Wing Country Club and the Red Wing YMCA.
He is survived by his wife, Mary of Red Wing; daughter, Courtney (Mara) Celt of Red Wing; son, Benjamin (Magan) Celt of Middletown, Del.; one grandson, Logan; and his brother, Jack Celt.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Church of St. Joseph with Father Bandon Theisen presiding. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
