Robert “Bob” Richter

Robert “Bob” Arthur Richter, 74, of Red Wing, died peacefully Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 26, 1947, in Red Wing to Kenneth and Helen (Wenzel) Richter. He graduated in 1965 from Goodhue High School and then served in the US Navy Reserve from 1966-1968. Following his discharge, he attended Minnesota School of Business. On April 18, 1970, he was united in marriage to Gloria Bang at United Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. For a number of years, he farmed in the Goodhue area and in 1984, he and Gloria moved into Goodhue where he worked for the Goodhue Elevator/AG Partners for many years. During that time, he also managed the Country Station. Gloria died on August 2, 2017. For the past four years Robert has resided at the Downtown Plaza in Red Wing where he made many friends and was called “Bob the Baker.” He was a member of the Goodhue Lions and the Jaycees. He enjoyed playing cards especially cribbage, fishing, along with spending time at their seasonal camper on French Lake.
Robert is survived by three children, Jeff (Dawn) Richter of Forney, TX; Janet (Chad) Ryan of Goodhue and Jill (Dale) Hecht of Grove City, MN; seven grandchildren, Jack and Sam Richter, Jed and Eli Ryan and Dallee, Georgia and Josie Hecht; one sister, Jeanne (Bill) Roper of Goodhue; one brother, Jim (Kersten) Richter of Elko, MN; brothers-in-law, Glenn (Vikki) Bang of Conroe, TX and Gene (Tracy) Bang of Kenyon; special friends, Willie and Wanda Carlstrom of Cannon Falls and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. A private graveside service will be at a later date at the Zumbrota Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.
