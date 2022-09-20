Robert “Bob” Prahl, 72, died August 16th 2022, with his family by his side in his Gilbert Arizona home. He was born August 30th, 1949 in Red Wing Minnesota to Charles and Elizabeth (Trulen) Prahl. He was Jo’s loving husband and best friend of more than 50 years. Bob was an amazing father to Elly. They had a very special bond and prized one another’s company.
Music was central in Bob’s life, and he was a talented percussionist who played in multiple genres. He also became an accomplished photographer, marksman and archer over the years. He relished movies of all sorts, history and reading. He devoured new knowledge every day. He was a motor-head and taught Jo early on, “There is no replacement for displacement”!
Bob took great delight in getting to know his siblings in his adult life. He was the Renaissance man everyone loved talking with and he gathered friends throughout his life. He will be missed and remembered by them.
He is survived by his wife Jo, his loving daughter Elly, siblings Mary (Don) Nappin, Charles (Nancy) Prahl, Melissa (Jeff) Kading, in-laws Jeff (Denise) Doyle, Kathy Doyle, John (Suzanne) Doyle and nieces and nephews.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Mississippi National Golf Links clubhouse in Red Wing, MN on October 19th from 4:30 to 8:00 PM. Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Pepin, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Bob are preferred in his name to Red Wing High School Band, 2451 Eagle Ridge Dr, Red Wing, MN 55066
