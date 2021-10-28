Robert “Bob” Davis

Robert Warren “Bob” Davis, age 71, passed away quietly at his home in Red Wing, MN on October 23, 2021.
He was born March 19, 1950 to Harold and Willa (Kennedy) Davis of Cannon Falls where he lived for many years. Bob had a knack for tinkering with mechanical things. He loved his workshop and tools. He loved crafting and going to the casino with his mom. He loved fishing and just hanging out with his dad.
He was preceded in death by both parents and his brother, Michael “Mick”. He is survived by cousins who love him and will miss him.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 20 at 11am, with visitation from 10:30-11am, at Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Masking is requested. Interment will follow at Cherry Valley Cemetery.
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Online condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.