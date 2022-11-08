Robert “Bob” Crouse

Robert “Bob” Jon Crouse, Red Wing, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5th at St. Crispin’s/Benedictine Living Community in Red Wing. .
He is survived by nieces, Debra Lessard of Fargo, ND, Sandra (Dan) Lais of Grand Forks, ND, Darlene Gourde of Denver, CO, and Susan (Alan) Szklarski of Grafton, ND; and nephew, Mark Keeley of Grafton, ND. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nancy Kay Keeley; brother-in-law, Ray Keeley; and several close relatives and friends.
Funeral will be Friday, Nov 18, at 11:00 AM at the Vasa Lutheran Church, with Pastor Maureen Hagen officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery with visitation and a luncheon following at the Vasa Lutheran Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Vasa Lutheran Church, 15235 Norelius Rd, Vasa MN 55089.
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Online condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.
