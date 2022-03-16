Robert Andrew Karlsrud

Robert “Bob” Andrew Karlsrud, age 71, of Owatonna, MN, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at his home.
Bob was born on September 17, 1950, in St. Paul, MN, to Robert and Dorothy Gilbertson. At the age of 15, he and his brother Dennis were adopted by Arthur and Janett (Carstens) Karlsrud and moved to Red Wing, MN. Bob graduated from Red Wing High School and attended River Falls College. He was married to Betty Clifford on September 27, 1975, in Red Wing, MN, and they had one daughter, Jennifer. He worked at SB Foot Tannery in Red Wing, MN, from 1976 to 1982. He then moved to Owatonna, MN, and worked for Owatonna Tool Company from 1982 until his retirement. In his free time Bob was an accomplished artist, liked to shoot pool, watch the Vikings, hunt, and ride his Harley. Most of all though, he loved spending time with his 3 grandsons.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Jason Coon) Karlsrud; grandsons, Caleb, Alex, and Jaxon; and siblings, Dennis (Diana) Karlsrud, Nancy Ellison, Kelly Rehberg, and Dean Flaskegaard, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Janett Karlsrud; biological parents, Robert and Dorothy Gilbertson; and sister, Mary Miller.
A Celebration of Life for Bob will be held by the family at a later date.
Michaelson Funeral Homes, Inc.
P.O. Box 482, 1930 Austin Road,
Owatonna, MN 55060
(507) 451-7943
