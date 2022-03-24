Robert Arvin Miller, 91, of Red Wing, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home. He was born January 18, 1931, in Rockford, Illinois, to Henry and Neta (Knott) Miller and attended the Rockford school systems. He moved to Minnesota when he began working for the Gestetner Company. He eventually landed his career with AD&P printing company out of Eden Prairie, where he retired from in 1998 after 40 years. On July 10, 1999, he was united in marriage to Sandy Jacques at the Little Log House in Hastings and they made their home in Red Wing. Robert built the first “Little Free Library” in Red Wing, a perfect blend of two of his hobbies—woodworking and reading. He also enjoyed repairing and refinishing furniture and he enjoyed history and doing Sudoku. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; son, David Miller; son-in-law, Robert Bach; granddaughter, Melissa (Fred) Mitchell and great-granddaughter, Jada Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Ellen Miller. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the Miller home or online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Robert A. Miller
