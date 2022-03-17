Ricky D. Bremer

Ricky Dean Bremer, 64, of Red Wing, died Monday, March 14, 2022 at Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Red Wing. He was born July 26, 1957 in Red Wing to Robert and Marion (Redding) Bremer. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1975 and went on to work as a Union plumber for Local #6. Rick was a job superintendent for Harris Mechanical where he was involved with construction of the Mayo Clinic Gonda Building. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and muscle cars.
Ricky is survived by two sons, Eric (Krystyna) and Nick Bremer; his mother; Marion Bremer; two brothers, Randy (Bonnie) and Scott (LeeAnn); two grandchildren, Maxwell and Leah; former wife, Jaki Bremer; as well as nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to the Environmental Learning Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
