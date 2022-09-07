Richard Thom, age 83, of Ellsworth, WI passed away at his home on September 4, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was born to Fred and Lorrayne (Stewart) Thom on June 22, 1939 in River Falls, WI.
After attending Ellsworth schools, he met and married his wife, Kay Bye in November of 1959. Together they raised 3 children on the very same farm he grew up on.
Richard is survived by his children, Darla Thom and Dan (Theresa) Thom; grandchildren, Jada Holst, Autumn Sarnstrom (Sean Stairs), Brandon (Jenna) Thom, Travis (Sara) Thom, Ashlyn Kaltenbrun, Lexa Kinneman and Bryson Peterson; great-grandchildren, Clint, Clare and Lacy; son-in-law Jason Peterson.
Preceded by his parents, his loving wife, Kay; daughter Diane Peterson; nephew, Ronnie Thom; siblings, Rollie (Rose) Thom and Darlene (Gus) Sachsenmaier.
A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 12PM at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Ellsworth, WI. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in River Falls, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00am-12:00pm before the service on Tuesday.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Ellsworth, WI.
