June 1, 1932 - June 27, 2023
RED WING, Minn. - Richard Sutherland, 91, Red Wing, Minn., died Tuesday, June 27, in his home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Friday July 7, at Mahn Family Funeral Home Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Burial will be in Burnside Cemetery.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.
