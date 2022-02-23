Oct. 9, 1927 - Feb. 23, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Richard Langworthy, 94, Red Wing, Minn., died Wednesday, Feb. 23, in Mayo Clinic Health Systems, St. Mary Campus.
A celebration of life will be noon, with military honors at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 5, at Leo C. Peterson American Legion, Post 54 in Red Wing.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing.
