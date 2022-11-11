Richard Heineman

Richard Ernest Heineman, 88, of Hager City, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System, Red Wing Campus. He was born on October 20, 1934, in Buffalo County, WI to Lavern and Cora (Hotvedt) Heineman. On November 13, 1953, he was united in marriage to Joan Schade. For 43 years he worked for the Red Wing Shoe Company retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Redmen Club. Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting and being with family and friends. His greatest love was playing guitar and being the lead singer in the Country Wranglers Band.
Richard is survived by his wife, Joan of 69 years; three children, Cynthia Heineman of Osseo, WI, Linda Kolve of Bay City and Eugene Heineman of Bay City; six grandchildren, Jeremy Sarnstrom, Wesley Heineman, Kasey (Alicia) Kolve, Ryan Kolve, Heather (Matt) Traynor and Nique Heineman; five great-grandchildren, Ian Sarnstrom, Keaton, Jett, Chase and Preslee Kolve; brothers, Robert (Carol) Heineman Holcombe, WI and Dale (Joanie) Tourtellott of Trempealeau, WI; sisters, Betty Olson of Galesville and Jean (Dennis) Furchner of Frontenac along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Roger Heineman and Jack Tourtellott and sister, Beverly Stark.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Bay City Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.
