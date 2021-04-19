Richard “Dick” James Egge, 76, of Cannon Falls, passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester. He was born on December 5, 1944 in Red Wing to Pete and Doris Egge. He attended Cannon Falls schools and was a member of the National Guard. Dick married JoAnn Banitt on December 11, 1965. The two started their married life in Zumbrota, MN where they farmed for two years. They moved to Cannon Falls in 1968 where Dick started his career in truck driving and raised their family. His favorite part of driving truck was to see the countryside from the cab of his 18-wheeler. Dick and JoAnn both retired in March of 2009. Dick has enjoyed many things in life, his favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family and cook for them. He loved playing cards, scrabble, sitting around the bonfire with family, and his newfound love of bingo (he had his own table at the bingo hall). He is survived by his wife of 55 years, JoAnn, children; Jane (Robert) Cromer, Jim (Shelly) Egge, Sara Evans, Anna (Jeff) Tipton. Grandchildren: Dakota (Brittney) Hart, Jordon (Casey) Egge, Allison (Noah) Egge, Sami Cromer, Andrew Egge, Bobbi Cromer, Maddison Evans, Will, Carly, Katie, and Lizzie Tipton. Great Grandchildren; Kammy and Kyler Wollin, Kayson Harms, and Renlee Hart. Siblings; JoAnne (Wayne) Danielson, Linda (Jerry) Roney, Janet Vold, and Rosalie Egge. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Pete and Doris Egge, siblings; Judy (Bob) Nassif, Marie (Arnie) Berg, and Joel Vold. Services as follows: A public visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Lundberg Funeral Home (5839 Highway 19 Boulevard, Cannon Falls, MN, 55009) from 4pm-8pm. A private family funeral service will be held.
Richard “Dick” James Egge
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
29°F
Partly Cloudy
39°F / 29°F
1 AM
28°F
2 AM
27°F
3 AM
27°F
4 AM
27°F
5 AM
26°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.