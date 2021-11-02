Richard “Dick” Danielson

Age 92, of Chisago City, MN passed away peacefully at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis on Sunday, October 24, 2021 surrounded by his children and wife Lois. Richard Danielson was born October 1, 1929 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Florence (Tiedeman) and Lester Danielson. He was the third of four children. After high school, Dick had a summer job working with the chemist at the tannery where he became interested in chemical engineering. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Minnesota and his Master’s degree at the University of Illinois in Chemical Engineering. He was united in marriage on June 4, 1952 to Lois Anderson at St. John’s Lutheran church in Red Wing. After completing his education, Dick began working as a chemical engineer for 3M and built a successful career in which he traveled throughout Europe and Japan and was instrumental in developing several patents for the company. He retired from 3M in 1988 and was inducted into the 3M Carlton Society in 1989 for his “outstanding contributions to the progress of 3M’s science and technology.” Once retired, Dick and Lois enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Minong WI, traveling and wintering in Arizona where they hiked, watched wildlife, and spent time with family. He is survived by his wife of sixty nine years, Lois; son, Dave (Cathie) Danielson of Chisago City, MN; daughter, Sue (Guy) Jodarski of Neillsville, WI; son, Mike (Kim) Danielson of Scandia, MN; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren brother, Tom (Dorothy) Danielson of Grand Marais, MN; sister-in-law, Grace Danielson of Hastings, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Lester; brother, Robert “Bob”; sister, Audrey “Auj.” (Lloyd “Brun”) Brunner. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 5th from 10-11 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lindstrom, MN. A service will follow at 11 A.M. and a luncheon after. He will be laid to rest at 11 A.M. in Oakwood Cemetery, Red Wing, MN on Saturday, November 6th.
Richard “Dick” Danielson
