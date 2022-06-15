Richard “Dick” Carlson, 88, of Red Wing passed away surrounded by his family at his home on Monday, June, 13, 2022 after a 7 month battle with leukemia.
Dick was born on March 19, 1934 in Red Wing to Winfred and Florence Carlson. He graduated from Red Wing High School in 1952 and then attended Mankato State University. In 1955 he married his high school sweetheart Irma Larson and they moved to Colorado where he served for two years in the US Army.
In 1963 he was able to fulfill a lifelong dream of owning a sporting goods store-Carlson’s in Red Wing. He was an ardent hunter and fisherman and loved talking with customers about places to go and gear to use.
He shared his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren taking time to share his love of fishing, hunting, and boating. Dick was his grandchildren’s biggest fan, often attending games and events across the state. He was always there when called upon to give advice or to talk about daily activities and he will be dearly missed by all.
Dick was past president of the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Elks Lodge, Duck’s Unlimited, and Red Wing Wildlife League. He also supported Red Wing youth athletics with equipment and financial donations.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Irma and two daughters Jeanne Schammel (Jim) and Sheri Wilson (Scott), six grandchildren; Drew (Kim), Ryan, Jordan, Blake (Britta), Lindsey, and Nicole and four great-granddaughters Riley, Eira, Sophie, and Lena. He is also survived by a sister-in-law Helen (Marie) Wallace and nephew Reverend Todd Wallace (Cathi).
Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Colvill Courtyard at Colvill Park. Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, Red Wing Wildlife League, or donor’s choice. Funeral arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.