Richard Delbert Spriggle died April 17, 2021, in Eau Claire, WI. He was born March 10, 1937, to Leon and Cordellia Spriggle, one of many brothers and sisters. Richard was known as “Dick” by his family and friends and spent most of his life in Bay City, Wisconsin until relocating to Plum City, Wisconsin. Dick spent most of his life working construction and scrapping. He was a firm believer in “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure”. Dick was passionate about collecting old toys, listening to old country music on a vinyl record player and watching old John Wayne movies. He enjoyed bantering with those lucky enough to know him and was always willing to give and share whatever he had, no matter how much or how little. Dick is loved and will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Richard D. Spriggle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
27°F
Partly Cloudy
39°F / 27°F
3 AM
27°F
4 AM
26°F
5 AM
26°F
6 AM
27°F
7 AM
27°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.