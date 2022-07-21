Richard C.  Swanson

Richard Carl Swanson, 91, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Valentines Assisted Living. He was born on February 12, 1931, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Carl and Gladys (Anderson) Swanson. He graduated in 1949, from Harding High School and then served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. On October 1, 1951, he was married to Geraldine Lockman and they later divorced. For many years he was a welder for various companies. On February 1, 2002 he moved to Red Wing. He was a member of United Lutheran Church. He was a past member of the VFW and the DAV. He enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, especially cribbage, going for walks and spending time down at Levee Park watching the river boats come through town.
Richard is survived by two children, Jo (Greg) Erickson and Peter (Lynn) Swanson; three grandchildren, Jenifer, Amanda and Sam; one sister, Carol Tietz along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Paul and three sisters, Beverly King, Dorothy Mathison and Irene Kekafer.
Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing. Funeral arrangements are with the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
