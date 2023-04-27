Richard A Buck

Richard A Buck, 75, of Dothan, AL died peacefully March 25, 2023 at Serene Manor Assisted Living in Brundidge, AL. Richard was born December 9, 1947, in Red Wing, MN to LuVern and Esther Buck.

Dick served in the US Air Force 1968-1972, and US Army from 1978 until his retirement 1992. Dick did multiple tours of duty and received two meritorious service medals, commendation medals, and multiple Vietnam campaign ribbons during his military career.

Richard (a/k/a “Dick”) is survived by his wife, Margie Buck, in Dothan, AL, daughters Machelle Allen and Teresa Gazda of Las Vegas, NV, son, James Buck (Belinda) of Huntsville, AL, grandchildren Kaycee (Jordan), Brandon, Cameron, Perry, Ashley, great granddaughter, Maeve, as well as sister, Kay Stack of Oakdale, MN, brother Russell (Barbara) of Lake George, MN, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents LuVern and Esther Buck.

Interment and military service with honors will be held later this summer at Fort Snelling.

A special thank you to the friends and staff at Serene Manor Assisted Living who provided “Mr. Richard” with remarkable care and compassion.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you