Reginald Berg

Reginald (Reggie) Berg, 72 years of age, passed away on Thursday, August 12th surrounded by his three daughters.
Reggie was born February 26th, 1949 in Red Wing, MN to the late Philip and Betty Lou Berg. He was the oldest of two boys, his death preceded by his younger brother Jody.
He grew up in Bay City, WI where he enjoyed playing baseball and fishing. In May of 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, the late Roxanne (Roxi) Berg. Together, they created a beautiful life with three daughters - Amy, Becky and Kari. Reggie and Roxi spent most of their time on the golf course and enjoying the company of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Reggie leaves behind his legacy with three daughters, Amy (Jayson) Burrow, Becky (Ron) Gatz, and Kari Berg, his grandchildren; Alli (Spencer) Anderson, Justice and Reggie Meyer, Chandler (Jordan) Flynn and Cameron Gatz, and his great-grandchildren; Sawyer and Flynn Anderson.
A celebration of life will be held at The Bluffs Bar and Grill in Hager City, WI on September 10th at 4:00pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.