Raynold Gene Krause, age 82, of Ellsworth passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 10, 2022 at Ellsworth Health Center. Raynold was born on March 15, 1940 to Raynold and Rose (Mahler) Krause in Red Wing, MN. He worked at SB Foote Tannery for 44 years.
Gene enjoyed his family, being outside, and enjoying the people around him. He was very fond of being outdoors doing just about anything, deer hunting, farming, snowmobiling and four wheeling. He also liked to sit around a table, enjoy coffee and cookies with family and friends, and tell a couple good jokes.
Gene is survived by his lifelong partner: Karen Schumaker; children, Wendy (Sukhdev) Krause, Barbara Krause, Wayne (Sherry) Krause, Linda (Jimmy) Cordell, Bruce (Peggy) Schumaker, Diane (Ron) Anderson and step-daughter, Michelle Swanson; grandchildren: Jolynn Sandhu, Michael Neal, Kristy Neal, Meagan (Jerrimiah) Jones, Cayle Krause, Shalee (Kalon) Rodriguez, Dalton (Alysson) Cordell and Jenna Swanson, Blake Garner (Marissa Monsour), Cheyanne Catura, Marissa Schumaker (Patrick Harrington) and Riley Schumaker; great grandchildren: Jasreet, Austin, Gage, Jaycee, Bailey, Kaiden, Keagan, Carter, Gabe, Oakley and Wrigley. His siblings further survive him: Ed (Lois) Krause, Marilyn Knutson, Venita Krause, Cindy Krause, and James (Dawn) Krause.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Raynold and Rose Krause; brothers: Kenneth Krause, and Kurt Krause; and brother-in-law, Bob Knutson.
A Funeral service for Gene will be at 1:00pm on Monday, May 16, 2022 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ; W5706 WI-72, Ellsworth, WI 54011. A Visitation will be from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 130 N Grant St. Ellsworth, WI 54011. Burial will be at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services of Ellsworth, www.oconnellfuneralservices.com, 715-273-4421.
