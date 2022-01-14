Raymond J. “Ray” Schabert, age 72 of Cannon Falls, died peacefully at Mayo Clinic ~ St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester surrounded by his loving family Wednesday morning, January 12, 2022.
Raymond Joseph, the son of Edward and Dorothy (Beissel) Schabert, was born on February 8, 1949, in Hastings. Ray attended Cannon Falls High School where he was a stand-out football, baseball, and wrestling athlete. Following his graduation with the class of 1968, Ray enlisted in the United States Army where he served during the Vietnam War before receiving his Honorable Discharge. A year after a meeting for a blind date, Ray was united in marriage to Susan Nelson on November 9, 1968, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Wing.
Ray was a longtime employee at Meyers Industries in Red Wing as a welder, and retired after forty-two years of employment. Ray enjoyed making wine, going to auctions and sales, refinishing antique furniture with Sue, watching old western’s, and going for rides around the country side. Ray also enjoyed tending to his large gardens and watching the birds. No matter the event, Ray always had a good joke in his back pocket too. He was an avid Euchre player and enjoyed creating new friendships wherever he went. Most of all, Ray was proud of his sons and cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eugene and Kevin; special aunt and uncle, Bernie and Marcus Schabert; and by his nephew, Jason Feidt.
Ray is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Gene (Kallie) Schabert and Chris (Vicki) Schabert; grandchildren, Emma, Tommy, Ashley, Emily, and Peter; great grandchildren, Madilynn, Christopher, Mitchell, Austin, Luca, Brace, Lariah, Lillyanna, and Nevaeh; sisters, Rita (George) Feidt and Diane (Ted) Braafladt; and by many other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Trier, with Father Michael Tix officiating. Interment with Military Honors provided by the Hastings VFW Lyle Russell Post 1210 will follow at the parish cemetery.
Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., and to a reception immediately following the Mass, all at the church on Thursday.
For guestbook and further information, please visit www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.