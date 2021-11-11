Aug. 15, 1936
-
Nov. 7, 2021
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Raymond Huppert, 85, Ellsworth, Wis., died Sunday, Nov. 7, in St. Mary’s Hospital.
A celebration of life Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Ellsworth. Visitation will follow. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Francis Catholic Church and school.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Trusted Cremation Provider in Ellsworth.
