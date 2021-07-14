Randy L. Stevens

Randolph “Randy” Stevens, 76, of Rochester, passed away from complication of Covid-19 on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at St. Mary’s hospital in Rochester, MN.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, only a small, private funeral for the family was held in December. Now a public Celebration of Randy’s Life and Memorial Fishing Tournament will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at The Bluffs Bar & Grill at N1833 785th Street in Hagar City, WI - just a few miles east of Red Wing, MN. The celebration will begin at 5:00 PM and continue into the evening. More information can be found on the Facebook event page at fb.me/e/uaXIobvm.
The River Rat Randy Memorial Scholarship Fishing Tournament begins that morning at 7:00 AM. For more details, send an email to RRRmemorialwalleyetournament@gmail.com or go to the Facebook event page at fb.me/e/1rinPjQpm. Randy was born August 26, 1944 in Rochester to Merrill and Adeline (Lahmers) Stevens. He was a 1962 graduate of John Marshall High School. After Randy retired from Chicago Northwestern Railroad he became a professional fishing guide on the great Mississippi and owned and operated River Rat Guide Service. Randy was a longtime member of Peace United Church of Christ.
Randy is survived by his children, Lisa (Troy Stevermer) Stevens of West Saint Paul, Robert (Dawn) Stevens of Rochester; 5 grandchildren, Matthew (Tara) Melmer, Brittney (Brandon) Jahnz, Christopher Alden, Cortney (Jesse) Bignell, and Olivia Stevermer; 12 great-grandchildren, and significant other, Verlene Benck. Randy was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Stevens and his brother, Richard of Spring, Texas.
