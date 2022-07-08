Randy B. Frazier

Randolph Bernard “Randy” Frazier, 75, of Roseville, lifelong resident of Red Wing, died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis. He was born in Red Wing on February 20, 1947, to Bernard and Bernadine (Fjerstad) Frazier. He attended Vasa Elementary School and graduated from Red Wing High School in 1965. He served honorably in the Vietnam Conflict with the United States Marine Corps from 1965-1969. On August 23, 1968, Randy was united in marriage to Betsy Hobbs. They moved to Red Wing in June of 1969. He worked at AT&T for 30 years retiring in 2002. He served as an election judge in Featherstone Township, was a member of the VFW Burnson-Lillyblad Post #1218, and coached little league baseball through the YMCA. He enjoyed the outdoors, making maple syrup with his cousin, Harold, hunting deer and turkey, fishing, and cutting wood.
He is survived by his wife, Betsy; two sons, Alan (Kathryn) Frazier of Stuttgart, Germany and Michael (Michelle) Frazier of Roseville, MN; grandchildren, Aidan and Lena Frazier and Eden and Lyla Frazier.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlys Frazier; and two infant daughters, Marlys and Amanda.
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with a Legion prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Assembly Area #2. Memorials are preferred to an organization of the donor’s choice.
