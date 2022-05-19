Randine Marie Landmark, 65, met her Savior Jesus face-to-face on May 15, 2022, at 5:50 p.m. at her home in Red Wing, surrounded by loving family after more than 10 years of battling cancer, scleroderma, and other health issues. She was born to John Zager and Ruby (Olson) Zager on January 20, 1957, in Virginia, Minnesota. Randine was united in marriage to John M. Landmark on December 12, 1987. They were married 34 years. Randine loved Jesus, and she loved and cared for people. Her contagious smile could brighten the darkest situations. Randine was preceded in death by both her parents. She is survived by her husband, Rev. John M. Landmark; son Andrue Landmark and daughter-in-law Shannon of Red Wing MN; four grandchildren, Roman (11), Aviona (2), Eliza (2), and Charlie-Wren (2 months); two brothers, John Zager, of Virginia, Minnesota, and Paul Zager of Rochester, Minnesota; and extended family members. The family would like to thank their New River Assembly of God family for their prayers, love, and support; and Mayo Clinic’s Hospice Staff and weekend on-call staff for their professionalism, kindness, and care. A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 27, 2022, at 4 p.m. at New River Assembly of God, 240 Spates Avenue, Red Wing, with a luncheon following. Pastor Tom Johnson will be officiating. Interment of her ashes will be at a future date.
Randine (Zager) Landmark
