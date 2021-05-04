Ramona Lersch died at age 81 on May 1, 2021, at home on Cape Cod, MA with family after a long fight with Alzheimer’s. While she is missed greatly, her family is trying to find comfort in the thought that she has been reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband, Richard, who Ramona remembered with love even as her disease stole so many other memories.
Ramona was born to Della Johnson (Sass) and Archie Johnson on May 20, 1939. Ramona met her husband at a class reunion and fell in love. She loved to sew, cook, and had an infectious laugh.
Ramona is survived by two children, Christine Spaulding and Eric Duden, and four step-children, Kathy Van Scoy, Kevin Lersch, Keenan Lersch, and Kirsten Bannit. She also leaves behind several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lersch, who died from COVID four months ago. She is also preceded in death by her mother and father, brother and sister, grandson Tony, and step-grandson Nick.
“Whom have I in Heaven but You? And there is none upon earth I desire besides you. My flesh and my heart may fail but God is the strength of my heart and portion forever.” Psalm 73:25-26
A memorial service for Ramona and Richard Lersch will be held at 11am on May 18, 2021, at Brewster Baptist Church, Brewster, MA. They will be buried near their grandson, Tony.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of America. Notes of comfort may be made to her family at www.chapmanfuneral.com
