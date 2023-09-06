Priscilla Eckblad

Priscilla Ann Eckblad, 77, of Red Wing, died Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Prescott Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Prescott, Wisconsin. She was born on September 15, 1945, to Joseph and Alice (Larson) Stein at the Plum City Hospital in Plum City, Wisconsin. She attended school at the Bogus Creek one room schoolhouse. At the age of ten, she and her mother moved to Red Wing, and she graduated from Red Wing High School in 1963. She continued her education at the Mayo Secretarial School and worked in that career for two years. On July 2, 1966, she was united in marriage to Bruce Eckblad at the First Covenant Church in Red Wing. They were blessed with three daughters, Shelly, Nikki and Jackie. She was a stay-at-home mom and housewife while the girls were growing up. She then worked 15 years for the Red Wing School District as a paraprofessional. She was a longtime member of First Covenant Church, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School. For 20 years she was a Girl Scout leader and also volunteered at school. Most importantly, she cherished the time spent with family and attending all her children’s and grandchildren’s activities throughout the years. She was also famous for many themed parties she would plan for her family.
Priscilla is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Bruce; three daughters, Shelly (Dan) Struss of Red Wing, Nikki (Duane) Roschen of Red Wing and Jackie (Joseph) Waller of Minnetonka; seven grandchildren, Morley and Chloe Struss, Hallie, Bailie and Cody Roschen and Nora and Ivan Waller, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Virginia Hanson.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the First Covenant Church with Reverend Jim Murphy officiating. Burial will be at the Burnside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and at the church for one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred, in lieu of flowers, to Faith in Action or First Covenant Church.
