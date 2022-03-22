May 7, 1940 - March 18, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Phyllis Wahl, 81, Eau Claire, Wis., died Friday, March 18, in Our House Assisted Living.
Visitation with refreshments and singing will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Plum City (Wis.) Evangelical Free Church. A funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at the church. Interment will be in Plum City Union Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to a family missions ministry fund.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Ellsworth, Wis..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.