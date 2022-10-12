Phyllis Ekstrom

June 7, 1932 – October 3, 2022
Phyllis Jean Ekstrom, age 90 passed away October 3, at Mayo Clinic LaCrosse, WI.
Phyllis was born June 7, 1932 in St. Paul, MN to Francis and Nina (Johnson) McCrae. Phyllis graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1949. On December 9, 1950 Phyllis married Alvin Vieths. The couple lived in the Goodhue area, later they divorced. On April 30, 1982, Phyllis married Virgil Ekstrom. They resided in Red Wing.
Phyllis is survived by 5 children: Darrel (Sharon) Vieths, Marcia (Rick) Clemens, Darla Vieths, Mark Vieths, Lavon (Tom) Augustine; 8 grandchildren, Matthew (Jessica) Vieths, Ricki Jean (Charlie) Sibley, Cory (Lori) Clemens, Dustin (Tara) Vieths, Brady (Whitney) Vieths, Emma Augustine, Nina Augustine and Nathan Augustine, and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bob McCrae, sister, Dorothy (Bernard) Dahling, her husband, Virgil.
Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Wing, MN. Visitation is 1 hour before the service.
