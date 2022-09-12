Philip G. Anderson

Philip Gene Anderson, age 31, died unexpectedly at his home in Miami, AZ on August 13, 2022. He was born on July 5, 1991 in Red Wing, MN and raised a Bay Town Boy in Bay City, WI by his father, Brian “Red” Anderson, and mother, Tammy Morkwed.
Phil loved the packers, was a constant online gamer and an avid gun collector. He was a furnace operator at Federal Mogul in Lake City, MN for 7 years . After moving to Miami, AZ in 2020, he continued his work at Freeport-McMoran. Phil was unforgettable and was loved by everyone that knew him. His smile would light up any room and had a laugh that could infect anyone who heard it. He will be dearly missed.
Phil was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Gene and Jackie (Miller) Anderson and maternal grandparents Philip and Mickey (Berzinski) Morkwed. He is survived by his parents, Brian Anderson and Tammy Morkwed; son Oliver; brother Jamie (Melissa) Morkwed; Oliver’s mother Briana Crosby and nieces Alexa Rasmussen and Olivia Morkwed.
The honorary pallbearers will be Jamie Morkwed, Nick Reinhart, Jesse Sullivan, Colin McMorrow, Jake Larson, Tyler Johnson, Justin Larson and Tanner “Chief” Wilson. There will be a celebration of life for Phil starting at 3:00 PM on September 17 at the American Legion in Red Wing, MN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.