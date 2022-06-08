Peter Wolfgang von Haaren

Peter von Haaren, husband, father, Opa, brother, friend, farmer, engineer, super hero, entrepreneur, world traveler and adventure seeker … lived a life to be proud of.
Peter was born in Hamburg, Germany in 1942, the oldest of 9 children. He loved to tell the story of running away from home at age 14 to make his mark on the world. He served in the German military and later graduated from the University of Munich: Ingenieurschule Fuer Landbau in Landsberg/Lech in 1968.
The best decision of his life had him sign up for an exchange program with the University of Minnesota Agriculture program through which he met and charmed his bride of 51 years, Barbara, with the twinkle in his eye (and some persistence). After their wedding, they promptly left for an around-the-world honeymoon for 9 months backpacking through South America, Japan, India, Pakistan and many more countries before eventually landing in Germany. Here they remained for a year before returning to Minnesota in 1973 where they farmed in the Lake City area. Peter earned his U.S. citizenship in 1976. In the midst of all that, he and Barbara welcomed three children.
A master of taking life in stride, Peter pivoted from farming, to designing and building ethanol plants around the US, to opening a dry cleaner in Lake City and then Lee’s Canvas & Upholstery/Innovative Sign based in Red Wing. He is known to this day for his brilliantly cheesy Super Canvas Man commercials. Ever the hard worker, he continued his varied career with several engineering roles with other companies around the River Valley. Never content to sit still, Peter loved to build, make, and fix things. Give him a problem and he’d find a solution to it.
One of the things he was most proud of was volunteering with the Red Wing Special Olympics team. Shortly after moving to Red Wing, son Ben joined the downhill ski team and Peter and Barbara jumped onboard as coaches. The athletes loved them, and Peter spent many years on the slopes encouraging them to thrive.
He loved being part of the community, participating through Kiwanis, Special Olympics, at the local YMCA, and his morning men’s group. He was also active for years at Christ Episcopal Churches of Frontenac & Red Wing.
Peter wouldn’t hesitate to help a friend whether new or old and was a believer in people, seeing the good in others and encouraging us to do the same. He cheered our successes and hugged us through our disappointments. He showed us how to be brave, to have adventures, to be true to ourselves. While his body couldn’t defeat Parkinson’s in these last few years, we have no doubt he is dancing again with his Mutti, Vati and sister Renate. He is already sorely missed.
Peter is survived by wife Barbara, children Christiana (Aric), Erika (Alex and grandkids, Christopher, Maximilian, Elisabeth), and Benjamin; 8 siblings and their spouses, children and grandchildren all over Germany.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Red Wing on Saturday, June 25, at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts can be made to Special Olympics Minnesota and/or Christ Episcopal Church Red Wing.
