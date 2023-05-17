Peter Alan Gross, 57, of Red Wing died peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic-Methodist Campus Rochester, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 2, 1965, in Minneapolis to Alan and Carol (Klemenhagen) Gross. He graduated from Red Wing High School in 1984 and from the University of Minnesota in 1988, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science. During his studies, he also served in the Army Reserves. In June of 1996, he was united in marriage to Sara Shannon, and they were blessed with two sons, Nicolas and Nathan. Peter worked for Texas Instruments and taught in the Czech Republic before his employment with Leidos in Eagan, Minnesota. He was a software engineer working on air traffic control systems.
Peter had a passion for the outdoors, which included gardening, biking, hiking the North Shore, cross country skiing, and playing frisbee. He was an avid Twins fan and loved listening to games on the radio. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family. He was a wonderful husband, dad, son, brother, and friend to many. He will be remembered as being patient, kind, perceptive, and for always putting others first.
Peter is survived by his loving wife, Sara; two sons, Nicolas Shannon and Nathan Shannon; his mother Carol Duff; two sisters, Elizabeth (Joe) Hilbourn and Amy (Nader) Nasr; stepmother, Ruth Ward-Gross; stepsister, Shelly Ward; many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Todd (Teri) Shannon; sister-in-law, Lynn (Terry) Lagerlund and best friend, Hugh Wronski. He was preceded in death by his father, Alan; stepbrother David Ward, and stepfather, Phillip Duff.
A private burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the Cannon Valley Trail, 825 Cannon River Ave, Cannon Falls, MN 55009 (www.cannonvalleytrail). Arrangements are with the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
