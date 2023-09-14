Perry Christiansen

Perry Alden Christiansen, 94, of Hager City, died Monday, September 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 9, 1929, in Red Wing to Emil and Irene (Kunkel) Christiansen. He grew up on the family farm and learned to love the land and the animals. In 1946 he graduated from Red Wing Central High School. Perry met his wife and the love of his life, Ruth Van Alstine in 1952, and they were married May 26, 1954, in St. Paul. They were blessed with five children and together they farmed the Christiansen dairy farm in Hager City.
Perry was a hardworking and dedicated farmer who took pride in his crops and livestock. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed spending time on lakes, rivers and streams with his friends and family. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and watching his favorite teams (The Packers, Brewers and Bucks). He had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh with his jokes and stories. He had a strong faith and a generous heart, always willing to help his neighbors and his community.
One of Perry’s favorite traditions was to eat lutefisk every Christmas Eve with his family. He loved the taste and texture of the fish soaked in lye, and he would say that it reminded him of “nothing.” He tried to teach his grandchildren how to enjoy lutefisk without much success.
Perry will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and farmer. He left behind a legacy of faith, love, laughter (and lutefisk).
Perry is survived by his five children, Keith (Barb) Christiansen, Peter Christiansen, Conrad Christiansen, Beth (Frank) Branscombe and Steve Christiansen; 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth on January 23, 2021; one sister, Verna Heitsch; daughter-in-law, Andrea Christiansen and grandchildren, Micaiah and Abigail Christiansen.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, October 8, 2023, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Red Wing. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and at the church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at the Svea Lutheran Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.