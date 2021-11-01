Pauline Carlson

Pauline Alice Carlson, 99, of Vasa, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 21, 1922, in Red Wing to Dwight and Ethel (Caniff) Smith. She attended grade school in Greenwood, IL, graduated from Red Wing Central High School and then attended teachers training. She taught one year at District #58, and during that time stayed with the Von Wald family. On June 27, 1942, she was united in marriage to Virgil Carlson. They farmed in Vasa Township for many years. Virgil died on June 25, 2005. Pauline was an active member of Vasa Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and belonged to WELCA. She also belonged to the local Homemakers group. She enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, playing cards, dancing and feeding the humming birds. She worked hard on the farm and had a special way in taking care of the animals when they were sick. Even though she taught school for one year she was always a natural in teaching others. She had a kind heart and always made sure when you came to visit that you would not leave hungry.
Pauline is survived by her three children, Carol (Jeff) Bengtson of Eagan; David (Mary) Carlson and Michael (Hettie) Carlson all of Vasa; daughter-in-law; LaVonne Carlson of Vasa; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Charles and Terry and one brother, Dwight Smith.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Vasa Lutheran Church with Reverend Maureen Hagen officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and at the church for one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to Vasa Lutheran Church. Online condolences maybe sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
