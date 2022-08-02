Paul S. Bygd

Paul Sylvester Bygd (81) passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona, with his wife Jondi Mavis Nelson at his side.
Paul, the son of Oscar and Elsie Bygd was born December 9, 1940, in Northfield, MN. He grew up on a farm in Wanamingo township, attended Wanamingo High School and graduated in 1959.
After three years of military service, he went to work for Knudsen Trucking in Hager City, WI as both a driver and diesel mechanic for 51 years
Paul is survived by his current wife Jondi Mavis Nelson, stepdaughter Tami Hills of Red Wing, stepson Jeffrey Stewart of Frontenac, MN, his three children, Brian Bygd of Red Wing, MN, Gene (DeAnna) Bygd of Rochester, MN, Paula (Kyle) Gillis of Welch, MN, four grandchildren – Alice Bygd, Alyson Bygd, Braeden and Owyne Gillis, step grandchild Hailey Barry, sister Thelma (Jim) Nelson of Faribault, MN, and brother Gene (Fraser) Bygd of Silverthorne, CO.
He was preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his children Alice Bygd, parents Oscar and Elsie Bygd, and grandson Brandon Stewart.
Memorial services will be held on Aug 13, 2022 at 11:00 am, at the Holden Lutheran Church at 6949 County 30 Blvd Kenyon, MN. Following the service, refreshments will be served in the church basement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.