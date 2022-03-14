Paul R. Cordes

Paul Robert Cordes, 64, of Bay City, Wis. died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born December 24, 1957 to Dennis and Sandra (Carlson) Cordes, Sr. in Lake City. He attended school in Lake City, MN and Pepin, WI before he went on to work at Riviera Cabinet from 1977 to 1992. In 1993 he began working at Fairmont Mineral Sand Mines where he was currently working. On October 26, 1979 Paul married Janice Wald and the couple made their home in Bay City. Paul enjoyed raccoon hunting, fishing, camping and playing softball and basketball. He loved Minnesota sports and enjoyed cheering on the Vikings, Twins, and Gophers. He was a laid-back, easy-going person with a great sense of humor. A bit of a prankster, Paul had a great smirk that let you know he was an all-around good guy. He is survived by his wife, Janice of Bay City; father, Dennis Cordes, Sr. of Ellsworth; two step-children, Terri (John) Kuesel of Bay City, and Doug (Joely) Weber of Baldwin, Wis.; grandchildren, Cody Raebel and Logan, Owen and Alayna Weber; 4 step-grandchildren, Jordan and Tyler Eggenberger and Spencer and Levi Kuesel; siblings, Dennis (Kathy) Cordes, Jr. of Red Wing, Bill (Cindy) Cordes of Red Wing, Jean (Dan) Coonse of Prineville, Oregon; Patrick (Darlene) of Ellsworth, Lori (Curt) Christofferson of Red Wing, Janice (Tim) Hinz of Red Wing, and Joyce (Anibal) Maldonado of Ellsworth; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins and his sand mine family, who affectionately called him “Big Daddy”. He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 18, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Dana Jackson officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Stockholm Wisconsin. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Paul R. Cordes
