Paul C. Betcher

Paul Carl Betcher, 72, of Goodhue, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus in Rochester, surrounded by family. He was born November 7, 1949, in Red Wing, to Carl and Irene (Gerdes) Betcher. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hay Creek and attended St. Peter’s Parochial School and Church, where he was confirmed, and was a 1967 graduate of Goodhue High School. He furthered his education at the University of MN where he received a bachelor’s degree. On April 17, 1971, he was united in marriage to Linda Stemmann. Paul farmed on Linda’s family farm until his “retirement” when he sold his dairy cattle. He continued to raise crops and steers until present. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Goodhue, Bellechester American Legion Post 598 and a past member of the Goodhue Jaycees. Paul’s passion was farming but he also enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, watching his farm eagles and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. He is survived by four children, Cammy (Dave) Kohutko of Lake City, Travis (Shannon) Betcher of Goodhue, Nicole Betcher of Goodhue and Scott (Beth) Betcher of Lakeville; five grandchildren, Madisen and Taylor Betcher and Emelyn, Greyson and Oliver Betcher; four siblings, Bill (Judy) Betcher of Cannon Falls, Curt (Kathi) Betcher of Rapid City, SD, Dave (Kay) Betcher of Red Wing, Ruth Betcher of Rochester; two sisters-in-law, Krista Betcher of Northfield and Diane (Dennis) Johnson of Cannon Falls and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda in 2015; infant son and a brother, Larry Betcher. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Goodhue with Reverend Todd Engel officiating. Burial with military honors by the Bellechester Legion Post 598 will be at the church cemetery. Lunch will be served at the church following the services. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the church. Family requests masks to be worn. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. John’s Church or the Bellechester American Legion Post 598. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Paul C. Betcher
