Patricia R. Loer (Boles)

Age 79 died Friday January 7, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. She was born April 23, 1942. She graduated from RWCH in 1960. Patricia was employed at Randy’s Restaurant in Red Wing for 23 years. Patricia is survived by Husband Thomas Loer, sons Randy Niebeling (Mary), Scott Loer, Chris Loer (Jennifer) and daughter Kelly Oster (Loer) and five Grandchildren. A private ceremony will be held for immediate family at a later date.

